Follow live: What's happening in Tiger vs. Phil

They've talked about it for months. Finally, Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson are going to actually get down to playing their $9 million winner-take-all match. From the first shot, to the side bets, to the conclusion, we have you covered for every hole of their trip around Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas.

And remember, the first hole alone is worth $200,000.

Need a refresher on just how much these two have accomplished over their storied careers? Check out our Tale of the Tape.

Before the round ...

ESPN Staff Writer Over 77 percent of money at MGM on Phil Mickelson before the match begins. His odds up to +130. Tiger Woods goes off at -150.

ESPN Senior Writer A reminder that The Match will not start slowly. Phil Mickelson will win $200,000 from Tiger Woods if he birdies the 415-yard, par-4 first. Tiger gets the money if Phil fails to do so. Phil first proposed $100,000 and Tiger asked to double it. There will be a few other side bets throughout the match, with the funds coming from each player, and the winner able to donate to the charity of his choice.

ESPN.com Trash talk has started ... Phil: Tiger, you decided to go with red today? Looks good on you. Tiger: You went with black, huh? Very slimming.

ESPN Senior Writer Tiger and Phil getting in some work on the practice putting green prior to The Match at Shadow Creek.

ESPN Senior Writer When Charles Barkley started going on about hitting balls to get warm before every round, Samuel L. Jackson jumped in, "If I wanna get warm before a round, I turn on the heated seats in my car."