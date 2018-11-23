        <
          Follow live: What's happening in Tiger vs. Phil

          play
          Phil, Tiger ready to bet on the course (1:21)

          Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods join PTI to reassure Tony Kornheiser and Mike Wilbon that there will be side wagers in The Match. (1:21)

          3:09 PM ET
          • Nick PietruszkiewiczESPN.com
          They've talked about it for months. Finally, Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson are going to actually get down to playing their $9 million winner-take-all match. From the first shot, to the side bets, to the conclusion, we have you covered for every hole of their trip around Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas.

          And remember, the first hole alone is worth $200,000.

          play
          1:34

          Tiger and Phil set $200k side bet

          Tiger Woods doubles Phil Mickelson's bet that he'll birdie the first hole in The Match on Friday.

          Need a refresher on just how much these two have accomplished over their storied careers? Check out our Tale of the Tape.

          Before the round ...

          ESPN Staff Writer

          Over 77 percent of money at MGM on Phil Mickelson before the match begins. His odds up to +130. Tiger Woods goes off at -150.

          Ben Fawkes, ESPN Staff Writer10m ago

          ESPN Senior Writer

          A reminder that The Match will not start slowly. Phil Mickelson will win $200,000 from Tiger Woods if he birdies the 415-yard, par-4 first. Tiger gets the money if Phil fails to do so. Phil first proposed $100,000 and Tiger asked to double it. There will be a few other side bets throughout the match, with the funds coming from each player, and the winner able to donate to the charity of his choice.

          Bob Harig, ESPN Senior Writer18m ago

          ESPN.com

          Trash talk has started ... Phil: Tiger, you decided to go with red today? Looks good on you. Tiger: You went with black, huh? Very slimming.

          Nick Pietruszkiewicz, ESPN.com1h ago

          ESPN Senior Writer

          Tiger and Phil getting in some work on the practice putting green prior to The Match at Shadow Creek.

          Bob Harig, ESPN Senior Writer1h ago

          ESPN Senior Writer

          When Charles Barkley started going on about hitting balls to get warm before every round, Samuel L. Jackson jumped in, "If I wanna get warm before a round, I turn on the heated seats in my car."

          Michael Collins, ESPN Senior Writer27m ago

