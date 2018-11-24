LAS VEGAS -- Nineteen holes was not enough to decide "The Match" between Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson on Friday at Shadow Creek.

So they settled it in true gambling fashion by going to a makeshift 20th hole, played from the practice putting green behind the clubhouse to a newly cut hole on the 18th green. The par 3 measured at 93 yards.

Phil Comes Out On Top in Side Bets Phil Mickelson won $600,000 in side bets with Tiger Woods and will donate the money to charity. Woods won a $200,000 side bet that he'll give to charity. Hole 1: Mickelson loses his $200,000 bet that he would birdie first hole (makes par).

COUNT: TIGER UP $200K Hole 5: Mickelson wins $100,000 on closest-to-the-pin challenge on the par-3.

COUNT: TIGER UP $100K Hole 7: Woods bets Mickelson $200,000 to play the hole in from their second shots, but Mickelson declines the challenge. Hole 8: Mickelson wins $200,000 on closest-to-the-pin on par-3.



COUNT: PHIL UP $100K Hole 9: Mickelson makes $100,000 challenge if either eagles par-4 ninth. After two good tee shots, Mickelson makes it $1 million. Both make par; no payout. Hole 11: Challenge of $200,000 for an eagle. No payout as Woods makes birdie, Mickelson par. Hole 13: Mickelson wins $300,000 on closest-to-the-pin on par 3.

COUNT: PHIL UP $400,000. Hole 14: Challenge of $100,000 for longest drive, but both players miss the fairway, so bet pushed.

And they had to play that three times before Mickelson finally prevailed, holing a 4-footer to win the winner-take-all match, 1-up.

Mickelson had missed a 6-footer the previous time they played the hole, then told Woods, "I don't want to win this way,'' and told him to pick up his 5-footer to tie.

Woods, who trailed by 1 hole before chipping in for birdie on the 17th, had a chance to win on the first extra hole -- the 18th -- but missed an 8-footer for birdie.

No player ever led by more than one hole. Woods took his only lead when he birdied the 11th to tie and then birdied the 12th to go 1-up. But Mickelson tied him with a birdie putt at the 14th then went ahead when Woods bogeyed the 15th.

Mickelson won three holes in regulation with pars.

He also won $600,000 in side bets from Woods, with the money earmarked for the Phil & Amy Mickelson Foundation. Woods won $200,000 when Mickelson failed to birdie the first hole, with that money going to the Tiger Woods Foundation.