Inside Tiger Woods' 2018-2019 season

One big question looms as Tiger Woods embarks on a new season: What's next? After a return to the big stage a season ago, in which he not only played a full schedule but won again with an impressive performance at the Tour Championship, Woods is back for the next chapter.

Will this season be better? Worse? Include another win, or multiple wins? What about that elusive 15th major championship?

We're here to chronicle every step along the way.

THIS WEEK

Hero World Challenge

After a long break following a disastrous Ryder Cup -- with the lone exception being last week's much-hyped match against Phil Mickelson -- Woods returns to action in an elite 18-player field event in the Bahamas. He admitted this is just part of the process of getting his game back in shape after the long layoff and the obviously rusty effort against Mickelson.

"Now I get started working on my game and getting that organized heading into next year," he said. "Haven't really spent a lot of time doing that. I've been working more on getting my body ready to handle the rigors of long practice sessions again and getting back to that."

EARLIER THIS SEASON ...

The Match

Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson meet in "The Match," a $9 million pay-per-view match-play event at Las Vegas' Shadow Creek Golf Course. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

It was promoted for months and months, the long-awaited showdown with longtime rival Phil Mickelson. Perhaps the golf didn't live up to the hype -- or the promised level of trash talk, either -- but it was the unofficial kickoff to Woods' new season.

Result

Lost 1-up in 22 holes.

The schedule

Woods doesn't like to reveal too much about his schedule. With history as a guide, we looked at which stops he might make this season as he clearly builds his schedule with one thing in mind: winning a major.