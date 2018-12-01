        <
        >

          Kurt Kitayama, Justin Harding share lead at Mauritius Open

          5:40 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          BEAU CHAMP, Mauritius -- Kurt Kitayama and Justin Harding were tied for the lead at 16 under par and held a three-shot advantage heading into the final round of the Mauritius Open on Saturday.

          Harding jumped six places to join overnight leader Kitayama in front after an 8-under 64 in the third round. Kitayama carded a 2-under 70.

          Three players were three shots behind at Four Seasons Golf Course: Chikkarangappa S (71), Masahiro Kawamura (67) and Matthieu Pavon (70).

          Victor Perez was still in position to continue his fabulous start on the European Tour after a 71 put him within four shots of the lead. Perez qualified from the Challenge Tour and finished tied for third last weekend at the season-opening Hong Kong Open.

          Defending champion Dylan Frittelli climbed up the leaderboard in Mauritius with a 68 to go to nine under overall and into a tie for 12th.

          Ernie Els was six under.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices