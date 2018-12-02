NASSAU, Bahamas -- Jon Rahm turned a potential shootout into a Bahamas breeze on Sunday, closing with a 7-under 65 for a four-shot victory in the Hero World Challenge.

Starting in a three-way tie with Tony Finau and Henrik Stenson, Rahm took the lead when Finau made bogey on the par-3 eighth hole, and the Spaniard never trailed the rest of the day at Albany Golf Club.

Rahm ends his year with three victories, just like in 2017, his first full season as a pro.

Finau made a 10-foot birdie putt on the final hole for a 69 to be runner-up. It also kept Justin Rose from returning to No. 1 in the world. Rose closed with a 65 and finished third.

Tiger Woods shot 73 and finished 17th in the 18-man field.