VIRGINIA WATER, England -- Francesco Molinari has been voted the European Tour golfer of the year for 2018, capping a year in which he won his first major title and produced a historic performance at the Ryder Cup.

Molinari became the first Italian to win the British Open after his triumph at Carnoustie, and finished the season as the Race to Dubai champion for the first time.

At the Ryder Cup outside Paris, he became the first European to win all five points from his five matches against the United States.

A panel comprising members of the golfing media voted for the 36-year-old Molinari.

"So many great names have earned this honor and I feel very proud to join them," said Molinari. "It is an award that means a lot to me and is a nice way to end a very special year."