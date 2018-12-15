        <
        >

          Alfred Dunhill Championship: Scott Jamieson cards 68 to lead by one

          Scott Jamieson will tee off last alongside David Lipsky in the final round on Sunday. Stuart Franklin/Getty Images
          12:18 PM ET
          • Reuters

          Scott Jamieson came through a turbulent back nine that included an eagle and a double bogey to card a 68 for a one-shot lead after the third round of the European Tour's Alfred Dunhill Championship on Saturday.

          The Scot also sank three birdies on his way back to the clubhouse as he edged ahead of American overnight leader David Lipsky (70), who is in second place on 10-under-par at Leopard Creek Country Club.

          Jamieson eagled the 318-yard par four 11th and birdied the 13th, 15th and 16th, but stumbled in his surge as he double-bogeyed the 14th having turned in 34.

          The South African pair of Zander Lombard (68) and Brandon Stone (69) are tied for third on eight under-par.

          Jamieson, 34, missed the cut at last week's South African Open and is seeking only his second career win having lifted The Nelson Mandela Championship in 2012.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices