LONDON -- Europe captain Thomas Bjorn has lived up to his promise to tattoo the team's winning Ryder Cup score on his bottom.

Bjorn made the promise at a news conference before the event in September in France, where Europe was the underdog against the United States.

Video first posted on the Twitter page of Ryder Cup Europe on Monday showed him going into a tattoo parlor in London and grimacing while Europe's winning score -- 17 1/2 to 10 1/2 separated by the outline of the Ryder Cup -- is inked into his upper left buttock.