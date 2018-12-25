Don't be surprised to hear these words at the Sony Open: "Now on the tee, from Slovakia, Rory Sabbatini."

The South African-born Sabbatini last week became an official citizen of Slovakia, according to Slovak newspapers SME and Novy Cas. Sabbatini's wife, Martina Stofanikova, is from Slovakia.

Rory Sabbatini might be seeing a trip to the 2020 Olympics in his future after becoming a citizen of Slovakia, the home country of the South African-born golfer's wife. Joshua S. Kelly/USA TODAY Sports

The Slovak Golf Association says it is sending proof of citizenship to the International Golf Federation, which would allow the 42-year-old Sabbatini to play under the Slovak flag. It also would make him eligible to play for the Eastern European country in the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

Sabbatini is No. 203 in the world ranking. The Olympics takes no more than two players from each country -- four if they are among the top 15 -- until the field size is at 60 players. Currently, the No. 60 player in the Olympic ranking is Daan Huizing, who is No. 340 in the world ranking.

"I believe that I will be successful for Slovak golf and will be a source of inspiration for Slovak youth," Sabbatini said last Wednesday at the Consulate General of the Slovak Republic in New York.

Rastislav Antal, vice president of the Slovak Golf Association, said he was proud that Slovakia will have its first PGA Tour player. Sabbatini is fully exempt from finishing 97th in the FedEx Cup last year.

"We believe that Rory will be able to achieve successful results for Slovak golf and can raise the interest of our public and our children to become actively interested in golfing," Antal said.