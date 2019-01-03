        <
        >

          Patrick Reed's Masters dinner to feature steak plus healthier options

          9:35 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          KAPALUA, Hawaii -- Patrick Reed, who says he can't please everybody, is sure going to try when he hosts the dinner for Masters champions in April.

          His menu starts with ribeye steaks, macaroni and cheese, creamed spinach and creamed corn.

          But he wants options in case some Masters champions don't like steak. Reed said he also plans to serve grilled chicken, seafood and a couple of healthier options.

          "I want to please everyone there. It's not just for me,'' Reed said Wednesday. "It's for all the past champions, and I want everyone to have a great time.''

          One thing about this menu is certain.

          "I'm definitely going to fatten everyone up,'' he said.

