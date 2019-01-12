Chez Reavie had a round to remember Friday at the Sony Open.

Reavie holed out from the fairway three times for eagle, all on par 4s, a feat that hadn't been accomplished since the PGA Tour first started tracking hole-by-hole records in 1983.

Reavie opened on the par-4 10th and holed a sand wedge from 101 yards out. On the par-4 16th, he dunked a 9-iron from 149 yards out. And he completed the trifecta with a eagle-2 on No. 6, this time from 135 yards out with a gap wedge.

"I was trying to think back to any round I even had more than one hole-out and I couldn't think of any," Reavie told reporters in Hawaii afterward.

The 37-year-old tour veteran had a chance to make it four eagles, but his approach from 138 yards on the par-4 eighth checked up just a few feet short.

"It was on a good line, and that was the only time it crossed my mind -- 'Wow, could we make another one?''' he said. "The other two, I just hit the shot I was trying to see and it was going at the hole. Never expected it to go in. It's always a surprise when it disappears.''

Reavie ended up with more eagles than birdies (two) in his second-round 65, and trailed leader Matt Kuchar by four shots.

"Apparently, I need to go buy a lottery ticket today,'' Reavie said.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.