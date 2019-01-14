Ho-sung Choi, whose unusual swing has gone viral on various social media outlets, has been given a sponsor exemption to compete in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-am, which runs Feb. 4-10.

Choi, 45, who has never played in a PGA Tour event, has a unique follow-through that has elicited quite the reaction.

The South Korean golfer plays on the Japan Golf Tour and in November won the Casio World Open, one of his two victories on that circuit. He also has two victories on the South Korean Tour. He is ranked 200th in the world.

🚨NOT A DRILL🚨

Hosung Choi is playing Pebble Beach at this year's @ATTProAm. pic.twitter.com/zly9Bvrgc8 — Skratch (@Skratch) January 14, 2019

"I never imagined this day would come,'' Choi told South Korea news outlets. "I took up golf at the age of 45, after a hard life. I'm fully aware that none of this would be possible without the love and support of my fans. I will of course do my best wherever I go.''

There's also an online petition with nearly 6,000 signatures started by fans of Choi to get him a sponsor exemption to the Waste Management Phoenix Open, which will take place the week preceding the Pebble Beach event. The tournament has not yet offered him a spot.