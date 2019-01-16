Shane Lowry shot a 10-under-par 62 to equal the course record and take a three-shot lead after the opening round of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship on Wednesday.

Ireland's Lowry shot 10 birdies and didn't record a single birdie during his round, equaling the record at the Abu Dhabi Golf Club set by Henrik Stenson in 2006.

Louis Oosthuizen, Richard Sterne, Pablo Larrazabal and Mike Lorenzo-Vera, who teed off alongside leader Lowry, are in a tie for second place after rounds of 65. South Africans Oosthuizen and Stern also shot bogey-free rounds while Spaniard Larrazabal went 4 under over his last three holes to jump up the leaderboard.

England's Lee Westwood and Ian Poulter are a shot further back at 6 under, alongside Martin Kaymer, Soren Kjeldsen and Alexander Bjork.

World No. 2 Brooks Koepka is the leading American player at 5 under, two shots ahead of compatriot and world No. 3 Dustin Johnson, as well as England's Tommy Fleetwood.

For Lowry, his opening round also equaled his lowest ever score.

"I said it to my caddie coming down the last: 'A birdie here would be the best score I've ever shot'", Lowry told the European Tour's official website.

"I left the putt short but I felt like I hit a decent putt, it was just a bit more into the grain than I felt, and yeah, obviously I'm very chuffed."