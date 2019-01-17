LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. -- Brooke Henderson of Canada birdied five of her last eight holes Thursday for a 6-under 65, giving her a share of the lead with Eun-Hee Ji in the season-opening Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions on the LPGA Tour.

The 26-player field is for LPGA winners from each of the past two seasons.

Ariya Jutanugarn, the world's No. 1 player, who captured every major award last year, opened with a 67.

While the Canadian finished strong, Ji was steady in a bogey-free round at Four Seasons Golf and Sports Club. They had a one-shot lead over Lydia Ko and Stacy Lewis, who was playing her first tournament since giving birth to her first child last year.

Twenty of the 26 players were at par or better.