For the first time in his professional career, Phil Mickelson will skip his hometown PGA Tour event, the Farmers Insurance Open.

Mickelson, 48, who is leading the Desert Classic through 36 holes, said Friday he would not play next week at Torrey Pines, the San Diego course where he has played 28 consecutive tournaments.

The 44-time PGA tour winner has won three times at Torrey Pines but not since a 2001 redesign of the South course by Rees Jones that he has not embraced.

On Thursday, Mickelson said the course is no longer "a good place for him" and he had hinted last fall that he would cut back his schedule this year. He said Thursday that he was not sure his game was ready for one of the longest courses on tour.

Mickelson has played the tournament 28 consecutive years and 29 total -- his first appearance coming as a 17-year-old amateur in 1988.

In addition to this week's event, Mickelson said he will play the Waste Management Phoenix Open, AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and defend his title at the WGC-Mexico Championship.