Participants at this year's Masters will find a significantly altered fifth hole at Augusta National, the only major change to the course that became apparent this week with the release of the tournament media guide.

Already considered one of the tougher holes at the home to the year's first major championship, the par-4 fifth has been lengthened from 455 yards to 495 yards, with a description of a 313-yard carry to clear two gaping bunkers on the left side of the fairway.

Although the club did not say so, that would suggest bunkers have been moved.

A new fifth tee has been built across Old Berckmans Road, which has been closed to traffic since 2015. This allowed for more space behind the par-3 fourth hole, which means potentially more viewing space for spectators.

Two years ago, the club bought land behind what is known as Amen Corner (the area comprising the 11th green, 12th hole and 13th tee) from neighboring Augusta Country Club with the intention of giving Augusta National more of a buffer between the two properties while also allowing for the possibility of lengthening the par-5 13th hole by moving the tee.

So far, no changes have occurred there, as the 13th is still listed at 510 yards.

The par-4 11th at 505 yards is the longest par-4 on the course. The fifth will now share with the par-4 10th the distinction of being the second-longest par-4s.

Last year, the fifth played to an average of 4.16, making it the sixth-toughest during the tournament.

Overall, the course's length has been increased to 7,475 yards.

When Tiger Woods won the first of four Masters in 1997, Augusta measured 6,925 yards. It first surpassed 7,000 yards in 2002 and had been at 7,435 since 2010.