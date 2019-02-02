Li Haotong hit a fine third-round 62 to jump into a share of the lead at the Saudi International.

The South Korean holed four eagles to reel in American Dustin Johnson, who saw his three-shot advantage disintegrate despite a solid finish of 65.

Former U.S. Masters champion Sergio Garcia was disqualified for intentionally damaging greens at at the Royal Greens Golf & Country Club in King Abdullah Economic City.

Li opened his third round with a chip-in eagle and found two more birdies on the front nine but also lost shots with a double-bogey, allowing Johnson to build up a four-shot lead by carding six birdies including, four of them in a row between the 9th and 12th holes.

But as the world No. 3 finished up his round with a series of pars to end the day on 16 under, Li closed the gap by chipping in for eagle at the 10th then finished off with back-to-back eagles in the final two holes to go level at the top heading into the final round.

Englishman Tom Lewis sits in third five shots back at 11 under after an impressive bogey-free 62 in his third round. France's Alexander Levy and New Zealander Ryan Fox both came home with rounds of 67 to finish tied for fourth on nine under.

Elsewhere Spaniard Garcia apologised after his disqualification for serious misconduct related to damaging greens. In a statement posted on the European Tour website he said:

"I respect the decision of my disqualification.

"In frustration, I damaged a couple of greens, for which I apologise for, and I have informed my fellow players it will never happen again."

The European Tour confirmed the Spaniard had been as disqualified under Rule 1.2a, which allows blanket disqualification for serious misconduct.