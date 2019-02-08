        <
          Phil Mickelson hits every fairway in strong start at Pebble Beach

          7:31 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. -- Phil Mickelson hit every fairway for the first time in 21 years on his way to a 6-under 65 at Monterey Peninsula, an ideal start Thursday on perhaps the last ideal day at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

          Brian Gay and Scott Langley each had a 64 at Monterey for a one-shot lead to par on the three-course rotation Thursday.

          Dustin Johnson, not so fresh after his victory Sunday halfway around the world at the Saudi International, and Jordan Spieth each had a 5-under 66 at Monterey.

          There was no shortage of activity with Brandt Snedeker making birdie from the beach at Pebble Beach and Keith Mitchell saving par with a left-handed shot off a bridge while playing with PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan.

          Most unusual was Mickelson avoiding the rough.

