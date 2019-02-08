Baseball Hall of Famer John Smoltz will be taking some swings on the PGA Tour Champions this season.

The 51-year-old Smoltz has received sponsors' exemptions to play in three events, beginning with the Cologuard Classic in Arizona next month.

The former Braves right-hander also will play in the Mitsubishi Electric Classic outside Atlanta in April and the American Family Insurance Championship in Wisconsin in June.

"I got some calls with these opportunities, looked at my schedule, and besides being super-excited, looked at how I could fit it in," Smoltz said. "That is exactly what has worked out. I have a lot of guys that I know, a lot of friends on the Tour, and I have the upmost respect for every single one of them that have played this game their whole career. I just look forward to the challenge."

Smoltz qualified for the U.S. Senior Open last year but missed the cut after rounds of 85-77.