        <
        >

          Vic Open: Kim Kaufman maintains two-shot lead despite carding 75

          Kim Kaufman of the United States opened the Vic Open with consecutive rounds of 66. Kelly Defina/Getty Images
          6:46 AM ET
          • ESPN

          Overnight leader Kim Kaufman maintained her two-stroke advantage heading into the final round of the LPGA's Vic Open, despite carding a 3-over-par 75 in the third round in Victoria, Australia on Saturday.

          In difficult conditions in Barwon Heads, American Kaufman scored three birdies but dropped shots at five holes, including a double bogey at the par-4 14th, to fall back to 10 under overall.

          Kaufman leads France's Celine Boutier and Australia's Su Oh, who share second place at 8 under overall. Boutier shot an impressive 3-under 69, the joint-lowest round of the day, while Oh carded a 2-over 70.

          Japan's Haru Nomura, who played alongside Kaufman in Saturday's final group, is a shot behind at 7 under overall while a group of four players, South Korea's Mirim Lee, Australia's Katherine Kirk and England's and Felicity Johnson and Jodi Ewart Shadoff, are in a tie for fifth place at 4 under.

          In the men's event, Wade Ormsby will also take a two-stroke lead into Sunday's final round after carding a 2-under-par 70.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices