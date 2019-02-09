Overnight leader Kim Kaufman maintained her two-stroke advantage heading into the final round of the LPGA's Vic Open, despite carding a 3-over-par 75 in the third round in Victoria, Australia on Saturday.

In difficult conditions in Barwon Heads, American Kaufman scored three birdies but dropped shots at five holes, including a double bogey at the par-4 14th, to fall back to 10 under overall.

Kaufman leads France's Celine Boutier and Australia's Su Oh, who share second place at 8 under overall. Boutier shot an impressive 3-under 69, the joint-lowest round of the day, while Oh carded a 2-over 70.

Japan's Haru Nomura, who played alongside Kaufman in Saturday's final group, is a shot behind at 7 under overall while a group of four players, South Korea's Mirim Lee, Australia's Katherine Kirk and England's and Felicity Johnson and Jodi Ewart Shadoff, are in a tie for fifth place at 4 under.

In the men's event, Wade Ormsby will also take a two-stroke lead into Sunday's final round after carding a 2-under-par 70.