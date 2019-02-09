Tony Romo, whose shot from the deck of a hospitality tent went viral on Friday, has withdrawn from the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am on Saturday.

The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback and current CBS announcer, who was paired with Jim Furyk, cited a "commitment at home."

Romo, a scratch golfer, and Furyk paired to shoot 70 at Spyglass Hill and 65 at Pebble Beach over the first two rounds, well behind the leaders in a tie for 53rd place at 9-under as play began Saturday. Trent Newby took Romo's place alongside Furyk on Saturday; the top 60 teams advance to Sunday's final round.

On Friday, Romo made birdie after hitting a shot from the carpeted deck of a hospitality tent to within 2 feet on the par-4 15th hole at Pebble Beach.