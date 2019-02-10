France's Celine Boutier carded an even-par round of 72 to win the LPGA's Vic Open by two strokes in Barwon Heads, Australia on Sunday, after American Kim Kaufman blew her overnight lead following a 6-over-par 78.

Boutier made three birdies and as many bogies as she finished on 8 under overall, ahead of Australian duo Sarah Kemp and Su Oh and England's Charlotte Thomas on 6 under.

Kaufman, who started Sunday's final round two shots clear on 12 under, opened with a birdie at the 1st hole, but quickly faded following bogeys at the 3rd, 4th and a double-bogey 7 at the par-5 5th.

Further dropped shots at the 10th, 13th and 17th saw Kaufman finish in a tie for eighth, after she had started the week with consecutive rounds of 66.

Australian Kemp shot a 7-under-65 to card the lowest round of the day, despite starting with a double bogey on the 1st. Compatriot Katherine Kirk, Japan's Haru Nomura and Spain's Azahara Munoz, who also flew up the leaderboard following a round of 66, finished in a tie for fifth.

In the men's event, Briton David Law produced a sparkling eagle on the 18th hole to snatch a one-stroke victory and claim his maiden European Tour title.