        <
        >

          Vic Open: Celine Boutier wins title as Kim Kaufman blows overnight lead

          Celine Boutier is ranked 123rd in the world but carded an even-par 72 to win the LPGA's Vic Open tournament by two strokes on Sunday. Photo credit should read WILLIAM WEST/AFP/Getty Images
          9:29 AM ET
          • ESPN

          France's Celine Boutier carded an even-par round of 72 to win the LPGA's Vic Open by two strokes in Barwon Heads, Australia on Sunday, after American Kim Kaufman blew her overnight lead following a 6-over-par 78.

          Boutier made three birdies and as many bogies as she finished on 8 under overall, ahead of Australian duo Sarah Kemp and Su Oh and England's Charlotte Thomas on 6 under.

          Kaufman, who started Sunday's final round two shots clear on 12 under, opened with a birdie at the 1st hole, but quickly faded following bogeys at the 3rd, 4th and a double-bogey 7 at the par-5 5th.

          Further dropped shots at the 10th, 13th and 17th saw Kaufman finish in a tie for eighth, after she had started the week with consecutive rounds of 66.

          Australian Kemp shot a 7-under-65 to card the lowest round of the day, despite starting with a double bogey on the 1st. Compatriot Katherine Kirk, Japan's Haru Nomura and Spain's Azahara Munoz, who also flew up the leaderboard following a round of 66, finished in a tie for fifth.

          In the men's event, Briton David Law produced a sparkling eagle on the 18th hole to snatch a one-stroke victory and claim his maiden European Tour title.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices