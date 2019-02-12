PACIFIC PALISADES, Calif. -- Prior to making his first PGA Tour start of 2019, Sergio Garcia took to social media on Tuesday to again apologize for behavior that got him disqualified on Feb. 2 from the Saudi International, a European Tour event.

Garcia, 39, committed "serious misconduct" under Rule 1.2a during the third round at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club, where it was deemed the 2017 Masters champion had purposely damaged several greens by scuffing them with his feet or making divot marks with his putter.

A day prior, Garcia was caught on video swinging his club in anger several times after a bunker shot.

The European Tour said the matter was closed and there would be no further discipline.

"Happy to be in my first PGA Tour event of the season and have my brother on the bag again this year," Garcia wrote in an Instagram post on Tuesday. "I've obviously had some time to reflect, and want to again say I'm sorry to my fans and fellow competitors. What happened is not an example I want to set, and it's not who I truly am.

"I am an emotional player and while I believe that's one of my biggest strengths, it's also one of my biggest flaws. I'm focused on working hard to channel that emotion the correct way and to be the best me, learn from it and move forward. Thanks for all the support."

Garcia missed the cut in all four major championships last year and failed to qualify for the FedEx Cup playoffs.

But he was again a force for Europe at the Ryder Cup, where he became Europe's all-time points leader. He begins play in the Genesis Open on Thursday.