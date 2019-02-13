PACIFIC PALISADES, Calif. -- Tiger Woods has committed to play next week's WGC-Mexico Championship in Mexico City.

Woods will play the tournament for the first time since 2014, when the event was played in Miami.

Woods has committed to play in the limited-field event for which he qualified when he was among the top 30 players in the final FedEx Cup standings of 2018.

Editor's Picks Tiger picks three to help out at Presidents Cup U.S. captain Tiger Woods has appointed Fred Couples, Steve Stricker and Zach Johnson as his assistants for the Presidents Cup late this year in Australia.

Tiger's Genesis Open to get status bump in '20 Beginning in 2020, the Genesis Open will have a significantly higher purse, offer a three-year PGA Tour exemption to the winner (up from two years) and an invitational field that will be reduced to 120 players. 1 Related

He has won the tournament seven times, although he has yet to play it in Mexico.

With Woods playing the World Golf Championship event, to be played at Chapultepec Golf Club, it appears that his hometown Honda Classic the following week could be off his schedule.

Woods has been contemplating how to handle a heavy dose of events leading up to the Masters. Following this week's Genesis Open, which his foundation runs at Riviera Country Club, is the WGC-Mexico Championship, the Honda Classic, the Arnold Palmer Invitational, the Players Championship, the Valspar Championship and the WGC-Dell Match Play Championship.

The Masters follows two weeks later.

Woods has had success at all, and the Honda is less than 30 minutes from his South Florida home. But Woods also vowed not to overdo it schedulewise in 2019, and he's looking at playing four of the next five weeks if he plays the Palmer event, which he has won eight times, and the Players, which is the PGA Tour's flagship event.