Watch: Phil Mickelson played one hole, and it wasn't boring

So, yes, it rains in Los Angeles. Phil Mickelson was soaked. He hadn't yet played a full hole when the horn sounded, meaning everyone was headed for an early weather delay in the first round of the Genesis Open at Riviera Country Club. Even though the horn sounded, players have option of finishing the hole. So Mickelson, with playing partners Jordan Spieth and Xander Schauffele, trudged forward.

And that's when Phil made one of the most interesting pars you'll see in 2019.

Take a look:

From tee ➡️ 🏖 ➡️ 🏖 ➡️ 🏖 ➡️ 🕳.



What a par by @PhilMickelson before the suspension of play.#LiveUnderPar pic.twitter.com/0OmVKH8Akl — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 14, 2019

He even counted them all up to be sure that, somehow, that added up to a four and a par.