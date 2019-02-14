Phil Mickelson used three bunker shots but still managed to get a par on the par-4 10th hole Thursday at the Genesis Open. (0:36)

The first round of the PGA Tour's Genesis Open has been stopped due to heavy rains at the Rivera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, California.

The tour says that any scores from the round will be reset. Twenty-three players had played at least one hole before the round was suspended Thursday.

An update from the tour will come at 4 p.m. ET.

The last time a PGA Tour event had to restart was the third round of the Dell Technologies Championship in 2013.

Phil Mickelson's rather eventful start to his first round at the Genesis Open was washed away due to heavy rains. AP Photo/Ryan Kang

Phil Mickelson, who managed to get in a hole before the weather conditions halted play, carded a rather eventful par that will ultimately go for naught.

Mickelson drove into a bunker on the short par-4 10th when the horn sounded to stop play. Because the weather presented no danger, players were allowed to finish the hole. Mickelson went over the green into a slightly plugged lie in the bunker behind the green. Unable to control the spin, his shot rolled over the green into a third bunker.

And right when it looked as if he was headed for a big number, Lefty holed his fourth shot for par.

He walked back to his caddie and said with a wide smile, "How about we go in now?''

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report