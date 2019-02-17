Golfer Nelly Korda is on the cusp of extending her family's remarkable sporting love affair with Australia.

The American holds a three-stroke lead at the Australian Open after Saturday's third round in Adelaide.

As hopes of a local winner fade, Korda is 11-under after landing four birdies in her last six holes before signing for a five-under 67 at the Grange Golf Club.

The 20-year-old is three shots clear of Japan's Haru Nomura, who won the title three years ago.

Korda's father Petr is an Australian Open men's tennis champion, triumphing in 1998.

Her golfing sister Jessica won the Australian Open seven years ago.

And her tennis playing brother Sebastian won the Australian Open boys' singles title last year.

But Nelly is deliberately blocking out the family's stretch of success on Australian soil.

"I'm not even going to think about it," Korda said.

"If it happens, great. But there's still so much golf to be played.

"I know everyone is going to try and catch up so I'm just going to try and play my game and try to stay consistent."

Korda remained wary of a chasing pack headed by Nomura at nine-under.

A trio lurk at eight-under: England's Jodi Ewart Shadoff, Taiwan's Wei-Ling Hsu and South Korean Jeongeun Lee6 - the numeral an addition when she became the sixth golfer with that name on the Korean tour.

And last year's champion, South Korea's Jin Young Ko, is among a batch at seven-under.

Australia's chances of producing a winner are remote.

Perth's Hannah Green remains the best-placed local at six-under after a rollercoaster one-over round pockmarked by four bogeys.

"With how I was playing, I probably should be happy with one-over, it could have been a hell of a lot worse," Green said.

"I did hole a lot of clutch putts when I needed to so 73 wasn't too bad, but then it was kind of frustrating as well."

Fellow Australian Sarah Kemp is five-under after launching up the leaderboard - four birdies in a six hole stretch helped her bank a four-under 68.

Five-time winner Karrie Webb managed a one-under 71 to be four-under, the same score as Australia's top-ranked golfer, world No.7 Minjee Lee.