LOS ANGELES -- After a hot start to his third round that began on Saturday evening, Tiger Woods finished off a 6-under-par 65 on Sunday at Riviera Country Club and was quickly headed back out for the final round of the Genesis Open.

Woods started the round in sizzling fashion on Saturday, playing the first four holes at 5 under par with an eagle and three birdies. Play was halted when he was on the 17th hole (his eighth) on Saturday night, and he returned early Sunday morning to add an eagle at the par-5 first (his 10th) and a bogey at the eighth.

That moved him into the top 15 as leader Justin Thomas was still on the course for the finish of the third round. The weather-plagued event will see the final group tee off at 2:30 p.m. ET.

Woods' 65 matched his second-best in tournament history at Riviera, where he has never won. He hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation and moved up from a tie for 52nd when the third round began.