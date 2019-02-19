Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo will play in his second PGA Tour event closer to home, accepting a sponsor's exemption into the AT&T Byron Nelson.

Romo will tee it up alongside top Tour players like Jordan Spieth and Ryan Palmer at Trinity Forest Golf Club in Dallas, his home course, on May 9-12. Aaron Wise, last year's Rookie of the Year on the Tour, will look to defend his Nelson championship.

"Golf is one of my greatest passions outside my family and football, and I am honored to have the opportunity to compete amongst the pros again in this year's AT&T Byron Nelson," Romo said in a release from the tournament.

Romo, 38, attempted to qualify for the Nelson numerous times over the years. He has played top national amateur events and made it to the second round of qualifying on the Web.com Tour last fall. In July, he won the American Century Championship at Lake Tahoe, Nevada.

"Following his summer successes, the timing feels perfect," AT&T Byron Nelson tournament director Jon Drago said. "Romo is a legendary competitor, member of Trinity Forest, and long-time friend of AT&T and the Salesmanship Club of Dallas. We look forward to watching him put his talents to test while competing against the best in the game of golf."

Romo missed the cut last year at the PGA Tour's Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship in the Dominican Republic, done in with a second-round 82.