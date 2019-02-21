        <
          Jordan Spieth's caddie leaves WGC tournament after father dies

          9:55 PM ET
          • Bob HarigESPN Senior Writer
          MEXICO CITY -- Jordan Spieth's caddie, Michael Greller, had to leave the WGC-Mexico Championship because of the death of his father, John Greller.

          Shawn Spieth, Jordan's father, will take Greller's place at Club de Golf Chapultepec, where the first round begins Thursday.

          The Golf Channel first reported the news, and tournament officials confirmed that Spieth would be using his dad as his caddie.

          "Heavy heart for Michael and his family,'' Jordan's mom, Christine Spieth, wrote on Twitter. "Bear was a great father, husband and grandfather. Heaven gained another golf angel.''

          Michael Greller lives in the Seattle area, although his father lived in Michigan. Michael Greller, a former school teacher, has worked for Spieth the majority of his pro career, which began in 2013. They have won 11 PGA Tour titles, including three major championships, together.

