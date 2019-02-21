MEXICO CITY -- Tiger Woods said he will skip his hometown Honda Classic next week and has committed to the Arnold Palmer Invitational and the Players Championship.

A busy spring schedule has been the subject of much conjecture for Woods, who is playing his third event and second in a row at this week's WGC-Mexico Championship.

It did not seem likely that Woods would play a third event in a row at the Honda and potentially five straight with the Arnold Palmer and Players tournaments upcoming. But he didn't make it official until before teeing off Thursday at Club de Golf Chapultepec.

Unfortunately, due to the schedule this year, I cannot play all the events I want to. I will be taking next week off and playing in the @APinv and @THEPLAYERSChamp. Sorry to miss seeing Jack and everyone at Honda. — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) February 21, 2019

Woods tied for 20th at the Farmers Insurance Open in late January and tied for 15th Sunday at the Genesis Open.

He qualified for the WGC-Mexico Championship by finishing in the top 30 in the FedEx Cup last year and is making his first start in the tournament (which has been played at several locations over the years) since 2014.

But that meant missing a tournament that is less than 30 minutes from his home and where he finished 12th last year.

Woods will play the Palmer tournament for the 19th time. He has won the event eight times. The Players has moved to March after 11 years in May and is the PGA Tour's flagship tournament.

After that, Woods is likely to choose one of two tournaments prior to the Masters: the Valspar Championship, where he tied for second last year; or the WGC-Dell Match Play, which is just two weeks before the year's first major championship.