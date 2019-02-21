RIO GRANDE, Puerto Rico -- Andres Romero shot a 6-under 66 on Thursday to take the first-round lead in the PGA Tour's Puerto Rico Open.

Romero birdied three of his last five holes in a bogey-free round at Coco Beach Golf and Country Club. The 37-year-old Argentine player won his lone PGA Tour title in New Orleans in 2008 and has two European Tour victories.

Austria's Sepp Straka was a stroke back in the event that was canceled last year because of Hurricane Maria.

Ben Crane was at 68 with Ollie Schniederjans, David Hearn, Roberto Castro, Martin Piller, Roberto Diaz, Joey Garber, Nate Lashley and Alex Kang. Clemson senior Bryson Nimmer topped the group at 69.

Daniel Berger, who at No. 72 has the highest world ranking in the field, opened with a 70. D.A. Points, the 2017 winner, shot 71. Puerto Rico's Rafael Campos, a winner on the Web.com Tour at the start of the year, had a 73.

The winner will receive a two-year exemption on the PGA Tour and an exemption to the PGA Championship, but won't get an invitation to the Masters.