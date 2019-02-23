        <
        >

          Dustin Johnson overcomes tree trouble for 4-shot lead in Mexico

          6:32 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          MEXICO CITY -- Dustin Johnson watched a six-shot lead shrink to two before putting together enough birdies Saturday for a 5-under 66 and a four-shot lead over Rory McIlroy in the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship.

          Johnson nearly threw away his big lead by hitting the trees three times on his way to a double-bogey on No. 10. He answered with back-to-back birdies. McIlroy got no closer than two shots and had to settle for a 68.

          No one else was closer than seven shots off the lead.

          Tiger Woods pulled to within four shots after Johnson's blunder until a four-putt double-bogey and a three-putt bogey on consecutive holes. Woods had a 70 and was 10 shots behind.

          Johnson was at 16-under 197 as he goes for his 20th career PGA Tour victory.

