Amy Yang held off a strong challenge by Minjee Lee to win the LPGA Thailand by one stroke on Sunday.

With both players starting the day in a share of the lead on 15 under, Yang carded a final-round 7-under 65 to finish ahead of Lee, who didn't drop a shot during her round of 66.

South Korean Yang made bogey at No. 3 and No. 14 but shot nine birdies during her round, including a run of five in a row between the fourth and the eighth.

Yang had to make birdie on the final hole after Lee had also birdied the last, but she kept her nerve to finish 22 under for the week and win the title in Thailand for the third time. Spain's Carlota Ciganda finished third on 20 under and briefly held the a tie for the lead with Yang and Lee following an eagle on the par-4 15th.

"I was honestly very nervous, especially last three holes," Yang said. "It was [a] tough hole to finish. I was really telling myself just to be patient, do [my] best at the time.

"I tried to stay calm and stayed patient out there. I just enjoy coming here. I love the golf course, which is why I always play well here."

Yang becomes a four-time LPGA winner following previous victories in Thailand in 2015 and 2017 and a win at the LPGA KEB-HanaBank Championship in 2013.

Australian Lee had the chance to force the playoff on the final hole but could only make birdie after missing a 14-foot eagle putt.

"I really fought out there," said Lee, who was aiming to win her fifth LPGA title. "Just tried to make as many birdies as I could. Probably didn't play probably 15 and 16 the way I wanted to, but I think overall I had a pretty solid performance."