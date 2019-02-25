Former Web.com golfer Johnny DelPrete was arrested Friday and charged with soliciting prostitution in the same widespread crackdown on sex trafficking in Florida that has implicated New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

Editor's Picks Pats' Kraft facing charges of soliciting prostitute Police in Florida say they have videotape of Patriots owner Robert Kraft paying for a sex act inside an illicit massage parlor in Florida.

Hundreds of arrest warrants have been issued as a result of a six-month investigation, and more are expected. Ten spas have been closed from Palm Beach to Orlando, and several people charged with sex trafficking have been taken into custody.

Police said they secretly planted undercover cameras in targeted massage parlors and recorded the interactions between men and the female employees.

DelPrete, 29, who was booked by the Martin County Sheriff's Office and released Friday on $2,500 bond, made just one cut in eight events on the Web.com Tour over the 2012 and 2014 seasons.

He reportedly is the boyfriend of LPGA star Jessica Korda.

The individuals named as having solicited prostitutes could be facing either a first- or second-degree misdemeanor for each count. A second-degree charge carries up to a 60-day jail sentence and a $500 fine; a first-degree charge carries up to a year in jail and a $1,000 fine.