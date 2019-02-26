A view over the 9th green of the Hoylake golf links, Royal Liverpool. Peter Dazeley/Getty Images

Royal Liverpool has been chosen as the venue for the 151st Open Championship in 2022.

The course in Hoylake has hosted the major 12 times, most recently in 2014 when Rory McIlroy won his third major title by two shots from Sergio Garcia and Rickie Fowler after leading from start to finish.

In 2006 Tiger Woods won the Open Championship on the same course, lifting the Claret Jug for the third time in his career.

This year's tournament will take place at Royal Portrush in Co. Antrim, Northern Ireland, with Royal St George's in England hosting the 2021 tournament and the iconic St. Andrew's in Scotland the home of the 150th Open Championship in 2021.

"The Open shares a strong affinity with England's Golf Coast and following the success of the Championship at Royal Birkdale two years ago we know that there will be tremendous excitement among golf fans at its return to Royal Liverpool," said Martin Slumbers, chief executive of the Royal & Ancient which stages the tournament.

"Its famous links has a cherished history and has produced a revered group of Champion Golfers, including Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy most recently. It will be fascinating to see who will emerge from the world-class field to lift the Claret Jug in 2022."