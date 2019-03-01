Cejka DQ'd after green book deemed too big

Another tournament, another new rule violation on the PGA Tour.

On Thursday, it was Alex Cejka who was the culprit, with the book he was using to read the greens at the Honda Classic deemed too large.

Among several new rules that went into effect this year, mapped-out green books must be limited to a scale of three-eighths of an inch to 5 yards. In addition, a yardage or green book must be limited to a size of 7 inches-by-4.25 inches.

Cejka's was deemed too big, leading to his disqualification at the 14th hole. He was at even par at the time.

"It was brought to the committee's attention that Alex might possibly be using some old greens reading materials, and so we were obligated to check it out," PGA Tour rules official Robby Ware said, according to Golf Channel.

"Alex was basically using an old yardage book and old green readings material that did not fit the size to scale limit. The new scale limits are obviously much smaller."

Golf's new rules have been a talking point on the tour this year. Last week at the WGC-Mexican Championship, Rickie Fowler failed to take a proper drop from knee height during the second round and was assessed a one-shot penalty.