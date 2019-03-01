Maximilian Kieffer took the clubhouse lead as the second day of the Oman Open was cut short by sandstorms.

Kieffer, one of only eleven players to complete their round, hit a solid 70 in Muscat, before play was suspended around midday.

The majority of the field was unable to get started in the second round, leaving organisers a difficult task to complete the tournament at Al Mouj Golf.

German Kieffer briefly tied for the lead with four birdies in the early stages of his round, but bogeys at the 14th and 17th meant he dropped back to five-under.

He is a shot behind Kurt Kitayama, who managed to complete 13 holes, and Joachim B. Hansen, who got through 16.

Dane Hansen played wonderfully to reel in U.S. golfer Kitayama.

He managed to turn in 33 after four birdies on the front nine, before adding four consecutive birdies between the 1st and 4th to move to nine-under, but a double bogey at the 5th and a further dropped shot at the 6th meant he finished the day level at the top.

Kitayama managed to stick in the mix despite an inconsistent day. He made three birdies and three bogeys but had just found the water on the 5th when play was suspended.

Scott Jamieson and Yusaku Miyazoto are both also on five-under but did not manage to begin their rounds on Friday.