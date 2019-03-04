Tiger out of Arnold Palmer with neck strain

Tiger Woods announced Monday that he is withdrawing from the Arnold Palmer Invitational to be played this week at Bay Hill in Florida because of a neck strain.

"I've been receiving treatment, but it hasn't improved enough to play," Woods said on a Twitter post. "My lower back is fine, and I have no long-term concerns, and I hope to be ready for The Players.

"I'd like to send my regrets to the Palmer family and the Orlando fans. Its connection to Arnold makes it one of my favorite tournaments and I'm disappointed to miss it."