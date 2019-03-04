        <
        >

          Tiger out of Arnold Palmer with neck strain

          2:37 PM ET
          • ESPN

          Tiger Woods announced Monday that he is withdrawing from the Arnold Palmer Invitational to be played this week at Bay Hill in Florida because of a neck strain.

          "I've been receiving treatment, but it hasn't improved enough to play," Woods said on a Twitter post. "My lower back is fine, and I have no long-term concerns, and I hope to be ready for The Players.

          "I'd like to send my regrets to the Palmer family and the Orlando fans. Its connection to Arnold makes it one of my favorite tournaments and I'm disappointed to miss it."

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices