          Watch: Phil Mickelson vs. a fence

          4:11 PM ET
          Nick PietruszkiewiczESPN.com
            • Senior editor for college basketball
            • Joined ESPN in 2008
            • Graduate of the University of Maryland
          It's never boring with Phil Mickelson, is it? Things went a little sideways for him on the 10th hole of the first round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational. Mickelson went wide off the tee and found himself in someone's backyard, up against a fence, forced to swing right-handed with the club face upside down. What happened? Well, see for yourself.

          No, with Mickelson, it's never boring.

