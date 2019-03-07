Watch: Phil Mickelson vs. a fence

It's never boring with Phil Mickelson, is it? Things went a little sideways for him on the 10th hole of the first round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational. Mickelson went wide off the tee and found himself in someone's backyard, up against a fence, forced to swing right-handed with the club face upside down. What happened? Well, see for yourself.

Backyard.

Right-handed.

BEHIND the fence.



Phil's not afraid to play any shot. pic.twitter.com/tGizOzdBYy — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 7, 2019

No, with Mickelson, it's never boring.