Fleetwood, Bradley share 4-shot lead at Bay Hill

ORLANDO, Fla. -- Tommy Fleetwood used two new clubs to make two eagles on his way to a 6-under 66 that gave him a share of the lead with Keegan Bradley going into the weekend at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Bradley says he feels comfortable at Bay Hill, and it shows. He had a 68 on Friday afternoon and joined Fleetwood atop the leaderboard.

They were at 9-under 135, with no one else closer than four shots.

Fleetwood hit a new 4-iron in his bag to 18 feet for eagle on the par-5 sixth, and then he used 7-wood for a shot to 6 feet on the par-5 12th. He played the par 5s in 6 under Friday.

Phil Mickelson was 10 shots worse than the opening round and headed toward a missed cut.