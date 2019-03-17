        <
          McIlroy holds off Furyk to snag Players victory

          6:30 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. -- Rory McIlroy made two late birdies amid the wild theatrics of Sunday at The Players Championship and closed with a 2-under 70 to win the next-best thing to a major.

          McIlroy could not afford to make a mistake over the final hour because of Jim Furyk, the 48-year-old former Ryder Cup captain who nearly pulled off a stunner at the TPC Sawgrass. Furyk capped off a 67 with a shot into 3 feet for birdie on the 18th to take the lead.

          McIlroy answered with a 15-foot birdie on the 15th, a two-putt birdie on the 16th and dry land on the par-3 17th, the island green that never looks smaller than on Sunday.

          He was solid to the end to win The Players in his 10th try.

