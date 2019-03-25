        <
          Jin Young Ko rallies to win LPGA's Founders Cup

          9:48 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          PHOENIX -- Jin Young Ko rallied to win the Founders Cup on Sunday for her third LPGA Tour victory, closing with a 7-under 65 for a one-stroke victory over four players.

          The 23-year-old South Korean player birdied Nos. 14-16 and parred the final two to finish at 22-under 266 at Desert Ridge. She won when third-round leader Yu Liu missed a 15-foot par putt on the par-4 18th.

          Liu shot a 70 to tie for second with playing partner Carlota Ciganda and sisters Jessica and Nelly Korda. Ciganda closed with a 69, Jessica Korda eagled the two back-nine par 5s in a 64, and Nelly Korda shot 66.

          Ko rebounded from a second-round 72 with a 64 on Saturday to pull within four strokes of Liu. She has three top-three finishes in four events this year.

