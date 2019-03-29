Watch: Tiger Woods holes out from the fairway for eagle

For Tiger Woods to advance to the weekend of the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, the first thing he needed to do was beat Patrick Cantlay. (He also needed Aaron Wise to beat Brandt Snedeker). First things first, though, Woods needed a win.

Standing in the 13th fairway, he had worked himself in position to do just that. He turned a 2-down deficit through eight holes into a 1-up lead. Then came a bit of the old Tiger magic.

On the short par 4 13th, he had 82 yards. What happened next? Watch for yourself.

So, yeah, that happened.