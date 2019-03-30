        <
          Sutherland takes 3-shot lead in Champions event

          7:23 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          BILOXI, Miss. -- Kevin Sutherland made a 15-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th for a 3-under 69 and a three-stroke lead Saturday in the PGA Tour Champions' Rapiscan Systems Classic.

          Tied for the first-round lead with Marco Dawson after a 65, Sutherland had a 10-under 134 total at Fallen Oak. Dawson was second after a 72.

          The 54-year-old Sutherland rebounded from a bogey on the par-4 second with a birdie on the par-3 third and also birdied the par-3 eighth. He opened the back nine with birdies on the par-4 10th and 11th and bogeyed the par-5 15th.

          Fred Couples and Billy Andrade were 5 under. Preparing for the Masters, the 59-year-old Couples shot 70. Andrade had a 68.

