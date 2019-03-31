        <
          Inbee Park birdies 18th to take Kia Classic lead

          9:56 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          CARLSBAD, Calif. -- Inbee Park curled in an 18-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th for her second straight 5-under 67 and the third-round lead on Saturday in the Kia Classic, the final event before the major ANA Inspiration.

          Winless in a full calendar year, the seven-time major champion from South Korea had a one-stroke advantage over Nasa Hataoka after a low-scoring day in perfect conditions at Aviara Golf Club. Seeking her 20th LPGA Tour victory, Park had a 14-under 202 total.

          Hataoka, the 20-year-old Japanese player who won two LPGA Tour titles last season, shot a 64.

          Thidapa Suwannapura was two strokes back after a 70.

          Mi Jung Hur shot a course-record 62 to join top-ranked Sung Hyun Park at 11 under. Hur had seven straight birdies on the back nine.

          Tied with Suwannapura for the second-round lead, Sung Hyun Park shot 71.

