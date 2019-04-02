Owen, Mickelson let F-bombs fly over The Match

Jake Owen, country singer and avid golfer, apparently was not a big fan of The Match, a much-hyped 18-hole pay-per-view event won by Phil Mickelson in extra holes over Tiger Woods -- with a winner-take-all payday of $9 million -- on the day after Thanksgiving.

And Owen let Mickelson know about it.

A day after The Match, held in Las Vegas, Owen was at Jordan Spieth's wedding, which Mickelson also attended. Owen told Barstool Sports' Fore Play podcast recently that he ran into Mickelson and made it clear that he didn't think The Match came off as billed, and that he thought he should get his money back.

Editor's Picks Tiger Woods' complete 2019 Masters checklist The next time we see Tiger will be at Augusta. So what is the state of his game? What's in good shape? What needs work? We go through the full bag.

"So I walked over to him," Owen said on the podcast. "I was like, 'Hey Phil, you owe me f---ing $29.99!' I was like, 'For wasting four hours of my life with the s---tiest golf I've ever seen! You guys hype this whole thing up about the big match? You guys couldn't even make three birdies between the two of you? I want my $29.99 and apologize to me for some s--- golf!'"

In a story that he confirmed via Twitter, Mickelson, 48, took out a wad of $100 bills, put one down and said, "I won 90,000 of these things yesterday. Take a 100 and go f--- yourself!''