Owen, Mickelson let F-bombs fly over The Match

Jake Owen, country singer and avid golfer, apparently was not a big fan of The Match, a much-hyped 18-hole pay-per-view event won by Phil Mickelson in extra holes over Tiger Woods -- with a winner-take-all payday of $9 million -- on the day after Thanksgiving.
And Owen let Mickelson know about it.
A day after The Match, held in Las Vegas, Owen was at Jordan Spieth's wedding, which Mickelson also attended. Owen told Barstool Sports' Fore Play podcast recently that he ran into Mickelson and made it clear that he didn't think The Match came off as billed, and that he thought he should get his money back.
"So I walked over to him," Owen said on the podcast. "I was like, 'Hey Phil, you owe me f---ing $29.99!' I was like, 'For wasting four hours of my life with the s---tiest golf I've ever seen! You guys hype this whole thing up about the big match? You guys couldn't even make three birdies between the two of you? I want my $29.99 and apologize to me for some s--- golf!'"
In a story that he confirmed via Twitter, Mickelson, 48, took out a wad of $100 bills, put one down and said, "I won 90,000 of these things yesterday. Take a 100 and go f--- yourself!''
Mickelson, 48, who won his 44th PGA Tour title earlier this year, has more than $90 million in official career earnings and, according to Golf Digest, earns another $40 million annually in endorsement income.
Owen has been a partner of Spieth's at the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am and other golf events and said alcohol played a role in approaching Mickelson.