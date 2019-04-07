        <
          2019 Masters: How to watch

          10:46 AM ET
          • ESPN

          ESPN and Masters.com will have every aspect of the 2019 Masters from Augusta National Golf Club covered. The 83rd edition of the year's first major will be showcased on ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, ESPN YouTube, ESPN Twitter and Masters.com.

          Coverage begins Monday on Masters.com. On Wednesday, ESPN's coverage joins Masters.com's coverage. ESPN will host its first-ever YouTube/Twitter show from Augusta National beginning at 2:30 ET. That leads into the Par-3 Contest. On Thursday, as the biggest names in the sport, from Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth and Justin Rose, to Dustin Johnson and Bubba Watson, tee off, wall-to-wall coverage of the tournament begins.

          Watch/listen: Download the ESPN App | WatchESPN | TV | Masters.com

          Full schedule (All times ET)

          Monday, April 8

          • On the range, 12-2 p.m., Masters.com/Masters App

          • Hole No. 16, 12-5 p.m., Masters.com/Masters App

          Tuesday, April 9

          • On the range, 9 a.m.-11 a.m., Masters.com/Masters App

          • Hole No. 16, 12-5 p.m., Masters.com/Masters App

          Wednesday, April 10

          • On the range, 9 a.m.-11 a.m., Masters.com/Masters App

          • Par-3 Contest, 2 p.m.-3 p.m., ESPN+, Masters.com, Masters App

          • ESPN preview show, 2:30 p.m.-3 p.m., ESPN YouTube/ESPN Twitter

          • Par-3 Contest, 3 p.m.-5 p.m., ESPN/ESPN App

          Thursday, April 11

          • Honorary starters, 7:45 a.m.-8:30 a.m., Masters.com/Masters App

          • On the range, 8:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m., Masters.com/Masters App

          • Featured groups, 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Masters.com/Masters App

          • Amen Corner, 10:45 a.m.-6 p.m., Masters.com/Masters App

          • Hole Nos. 15 and 16, 11:45 a.m.-7 p.m., Masters.com/Masters App

          • ESPN preview show, 2:30 p.m.-3 p.m., ESPN YouTube/ESPN Twitter

          • First round (live), 3 p.m.-7:30 p.m., ESPN/ESPN App/ESPN Deportes

          • First round (encore) 8 p.m.-11 p.m., ESPN/ESPN App

          Friday, April 12

          • First round (encore) 3:30 a.m.-6 a.m., ESPN2/ESPN App

          • On the range, 8:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m., Masters.com/Masters App Featured Groups, 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Masters.com/Masters App

          • Amen Corner, 10:45 a.m.-6 p.m., Masters.com/Masters App

          • Hole Nos. 15 and 16, 11:45 a.m.-7 p.m., Masters.com/Masters App

          • ESPN preview show, 2:30 p.m.-3 p.m., ESPN YouTube/ESPN Twitter

          • First round (live), 3 p.m.-7:30 p.m., ESPN/ESPN App/ESPN Deportes

          • First round (encore) 8 p.m.-11 p.m., ESPN/ESPN App

          Saturday, April 13

          • Featured groups, 10:15 a.m.-7 p.m., Masters.com/Masters App

          • On the range, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Masters.com/Masters App

          • Amen Corner, 12:30 p.m.-6 p.m., Masters.com/Masters App

          • Hole Nos. 15 and 16, 1:30 p.m.-6 p.m.

          • Third round (live), 3 p.m.-7:30 p.m., CBS

          Sunday, April 14

          • Featured groups, 10:45 a.m.-7 p.m., Masters.com/Masters App

          • On the range, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Masters.com/Masters App

          • Amen Corner, noon-6 p.m., Masters.com/Masters App

          • Hole Nos. 15 and 16, 1:30 p.m.-6 p.m.

          • Third round (live), 2 p.m.-7 p.m., CBS

          • Green jacket ceremony, 7 p.m., Masters.com/Masters App

