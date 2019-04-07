2019 Masters: How to watch

ESPN and Masters.com will have every aspect of the 2019 Masters from Augusta National Golf Club covered. The 83rd edition of the year's first major will be showcased on ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, ESPN YouTube, ESPN Twitter and Masters.com.
Coverage begins Monday on Masters.com. On Wednesday, ESPN's coverage joins Masters.com's coverage. ESPN will host its first-ever YouTube/Twitter show from Augusta National beginning at 2:30 ET. That leads into the Par-3 Contest. On Thursday, as the biggest names in the sport, from Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth and Justin Rose, to Dustin Johnson and Bubba Watson, tee off, wall-to-wall coverage of the tournament begins.
Full schedule (All times ET)
Monday, April 8
On the range, 12-2 p.m., Masters.com/Masters App
Hole No. 16, 12-5 p.m., Masters.com/Masters App
Tuesday, April 9
On the range, 9 a.m.-11 a.m., Masters.com/Masters App
Hole No. 16, 12-5 p.m., Masters.com/Masters App
Wednesday, April 10
On the range, 9 a.m.-11 a.m., Masters.com/Masters App
Par-3 Contest, 2 p.m.-3 p.m., ESPN+, Masters.com, Masters App
ESPN preview show, 2:30 p.m.-3 p.m., ESPN YouTube/ESPN Twitter
Par-3 Contest, 3 p.m.-5 p.m., ESPN/ESPN App
Thursday, April 11
Honorary starters, 7:45 a.m.-8:30 a.m., Masters.com/Masters App
On the range, 8:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m., Masters.com/Masters App
Featured groups, 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Masters.com/Masters App
Amen Corner, 10:45 a.m.-6 p.m., Masters.com/Masters App
Hole Nos. 15 and 16, 11:45 a.m.-7 p.m., Masters.com/Masters App
ESPN preview show, 2:30 p.m.-3 p.m., ESPN YouTube/ESPN Twitter
First round (live), 3 p.m.-7:30 p.m., ESPN/ESPN App/ESPN Deportes
First round (encore) 8 p.m.-11 p.m., ESPN/ESPN App
Friday, April 12
First round (encore) 3:30 a.m.-6 a.m., ESPN2/ESPN App
On the range, 8:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m., Masters.com/Masters App Featured Groups, 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Masters.com/Masters App
Amen Corner, 10:45 a.m.-6 p.m., Masters.com/Masters App
Hole Nos. 15 and 16, 11:45 a.m.-7 p.m., Masters.com/Masters App
ESPN preview show, 2:30 p.m.-3 p.m., ESPN YouTube/ESPN Twitter
First round (live), 3 p.m.-7:30 p.m., ESPN/ESPN App/ESPN Deportes
First round (encore) 8 p.m.-11 p.m., ESPN/ESPN App
Saturday, April 13
Featured groups, 10:15 a.m.-7 p.m., Masters.com/Masters App
On the range, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Masters.com/Masters App
Amen Corner, 12:30 p.m.-6 p.m., Masters.com/Masters App
Hole Nos. 15 and 16, 1:30 p.m.-6 p.m.
Third round (live), 3 p.m.-7:30 p.m., CBS
Sunday, April 14
Featured groups, 10:45 a.m.-7 p.m., Masters.com/Masters App
On the range, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Masters.com/Masters App
Amen Corner, noon-6 p.m., Masters.com/Masters App
Hole Nos. 15 and 16, 1:30 p.m.-6 p.m.
Third round (live), 2 p.m.-7 p.m., CBS
Green jacket ceremony, 7 p.m., Masters.com/Masters App