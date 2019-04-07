2019 Masters: How to watch

ESPN and Masters.com will have every aspect of the 2019 Masters from Augusta National Golf Club covered. The 83rd edition of the year's first major will be showcased on ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, ESPN YouTube, ESPN Twitter and Masters.com.

Coverage begins Monday on Masters.com. On Wednesday, ESPN's coverage joins Masters.com's coverage. ESPN will host its first-ever YouTube/Twitter show from Augusta National beginning at 2:30 ET. That leads into the Par-3 Contest. On Thursday, as the biggest names in the sport, from Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth and Justin Rose, to Dustin Johnson and Bubba Watson, tee off, wall-to-wall coverage of the tournament begins.

Full schedule (All times ET)

Monday, April 8

On the range, 12-2 p.m., Masters.com/Masters App

Hole No. 16, 12-5 p.m., Masters.com/Masters App

Tuesday, April 9

On the range, 9 a.m.-11 a.m., Masters.com/Masters App

Hole No. 16, 12-5 p.m., Masters.com/Masters App

Wednesday, April 10

On the range, 9 a.m.-11 a.m., Masters.com/Masters App

Par-3 Contest, 2 p.m.-3 p.m., ESPN+, Masters.com, Masters App

ESPN preview show, 2:30 p.m.-3 p.m., ESPN YouTube/ESPN Twitter

Par-3 Contest, 3 p.m.-5 p.m., ESPN/ESPN App

Thursday, April 11

Honorary starters, 7:45 a.m.-8:30 a.m., Masters.com/Masters App

On the range, 8:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m., Masters.com/Masters App

Featured groups, 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Masters.com/Masters App

Amen Corner, 10:45 a.m.-6 p.m., Masters.com/Masters App

Hole Nos. 15 and 16, 11:45 a.m.-7 p.m., Masters.com/Masters App

ESPN preview show, 2:30 p.m.-3 p.m., ESPN YouTube/ESPN Twitter

First round (live), 3 p.m.-7:30 p.m., ESPN/ESPN App/ESPN Deportes

First round (encore) 8 p.m.-11 p.m., ESPN/ESPN App

Friday, April 12

First round (encore) 3:30 a.m.-6 a.m., ESPN2/ESPN App

On the range, 8:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m., Masters.com/Masters App Featured Groups, 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Masters.com/Masters App

Amen Corner, 10:45 a.m.-6 p.m., Masters.com/Masters App

Hole Nos. 15 and 16, 11:45 a.m.-7 p.m., Masters.com/Masters App

ESPN preview show, 2:30 p.m.-3 p.m., ESPN YouTube/ESPN Twitter

First round (live), 3 p.m.-7:30 p.m., ESPN/ESPN App/ESPN Deportes

First round (encore) 8 p.m.-11 p.m., ESPN/ESPN App

Saturday, April 13

Featured groups, 10:15 a.m.-7 p.m., Masters.com/Masters App

On the range, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Masters.com/Masters App

Amen Corner, 12:30 p.m.-6 p.m., Masters.com/Masters App

Hole Nos. 15 and 16, 1:30 p.m.-6 p.m.

Third round (live), 3 p.m.-7:30 p.m., CBS

Sunday, April 14