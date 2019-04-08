Tiger practices at Augusta ahead of Masters

Ahead of Tiger Woods' 22nd Masters, Tom Rinaldi looks back at the changes in Tiger's life and Augusta National since his first win. (3:59)

AUGUSTA, Ga. -- Tiger Woods' preparation for the Masters has already included two nine-hole tours of the course as well as a full practice round last week in which he shot 65 at Augusta National.

Woods, 43, a four-time tournament winner, was off the course Monday prior to 11 a.m. before going to the practice area. He played the back nine at with Fred Couples and Justin Thomas. He had arrived late Sunday afternoon and went straight to the course with just a putter and a wedge, spending some three hours on the front nine, hitting shots from 75 yards and in and working on his short game.

Poor weather is in the forecast for late Monday and Tuesday, possibly curtailing practice time.

Woods also came to Augusta National last Wednesday from his Florida home and spent the day on site, playing 18 holes and shooting a 65 that included a three-putt at the first green. Augusta member Jeff Knox was part of the round for nine holes, as was Rob McNamara, a vice president at Woods' TGR Ventures, who spent the entire 18 holes with Woods and two Augusta National caddies.

Woods is making his 22nd Masters appearance, dating to his first in 1995 as an amateur. In addition to his four wins, Woods has 13 other top-10 finishes, his last a tie for fourth in 2013. Woods missed the tournament in 2014, 2016 and 2017 due to back issues, and was tied for 32nd last year.

He will go into Thursday's first round ranked 12th in the world, coming off a tie for fifth at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play Championship, one of his five tournament starts in 2019.