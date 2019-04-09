        <
          Tiger to play alongside Li, Rahm at Masters

          Andy North: Improvements to Tiger's short game will be key

          Scott Van Pelt, Andy North and Tom Rinaldi discuss Tiger Woods practice in preparation for the Masters and give an update on the weather for the tournament. (3:41)

          12:25 PM ET
          Bob Harig
            • Senior golf writer for ESPN.com
            • Covered golf for more than 20 years
            • Earned Evans Scholarship to attend Indiana University

          AUGUSTA, Ga. -- Tiger Woods will begin his 22nd Masters on Thursday at 11:04 a.m. ET and will play alongside China's Haotong Li and Spain's Jon Rahm for the first two rounds at Augusta National.

          Their second-round tee time on Friday is at 1:49 p.m.

          Defending champion Patrick Reed is grouped with 2012 U.S. Open winner Webb Simpson and reigning U.S. Amateur champion Viktor Hovland. They begin play at 10:31 a.m.

          Other notable groups are Rory McIlroy, Rickie Fowler and Cameron Smith at 11:15 a.m.; Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau and Jason Day at 1:38 p.m.; three-time Masters champion Phil Mickelson, Justin Rose and Justin Thomas at 1:49 p.m. And Jordan Spieth, Paul Casey and Brooks Koepka at 2 p.m.

          Honorary starters Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player will kick off the Masters at 8:15 a.m.

          The first tee time is at 8:30 a.m. with Andrew Landry, Adam Long and Corey Conners, who won the Valero Texas Open on Sunday to become the last player in the 87-man field.

          There will be a 36-hole cut to the low 50 and ties and any player within 10 strokes of the lead.

